Nominee: John and Becky Hart
Occupation: Radiology Administrators
On top of working in the medical field, what is now often considered the “front line,” John and Becky Hart have made an impact in their community just by showing some extra love and support. Their can-do attitude about giving back and spreading kindness is something everyone could learn from.
Why are you nominating these individuals? In their spare time they buy storage units and rehome some of the items. Normally they will sell all of the clothing items they have but during these uncharted times they wanted to do what they could to help. They had reached out to a contact at White Bird who had taken their personal time (off the clock and unpaid) to come retrieve over 25 totes of clothing items to donate to those who depend on White Bird and their services.
What inspires you about them? They always do what they can to help others in need without considering themselves. That’s rare nowadays, as most will consider themselves as well. It’s not always about you, and they demonstrate how to be fortunate for what you have but not so fortunate that you lose sight of others in the process.