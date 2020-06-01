Nominee: Jason Davis
Occupation: Public Information Officer, Lane County Public Health
In a time of overload of information and the rapid spread of misinformation, people like Jason Davis play critical roles in keeping communities like Eugene and Springfield safe and properly aware. Jason’s dedication to keeping Lane County informed and the importance of public safety during an emergency is incredible.
Why are you nominating this individual? I've observed his dedication to keeping our community healthy and informed these past few months as he’s led 45+ press conferences (with many more to come) keeping the community up-to-date with Lane County's most recent updates related to COVID-19. There's a lot of information to be found on COVID-19, and Jason helps keep all of his regional partners and the entire community informed with the information that applies to us directly about our county. I'm grateful to Jason for his dedication to Lane County through this event!
Is there a story you’d like to tell about this individual? Through the entire month of March and the quantity of information that Jason and Lane County Public Health provided to the community is a story in itself. Most weeks since March 2 he has only had part of a single day off because of the constant information flow around COVID-19 and the number of questions coming from the community.