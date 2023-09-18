Jasmine Saboorian, a third-year journalism student, took on the subject of the New Residence Hall with an interesting twist: how does the class of 2024 feel about the advancements?
It was simple for Saboorian to get into contact with those in UO Housing, she said, due to the connection she had previously established with them in March when she initially reported on the Hamilton Walton Transformation Project. Her editor, Tristin Hoffman, recommended that Saboorian spoke with the outgoing seniors as well.
“Each class has a different story throughout their years here,” Saboorian said. “My favorite part about this article was getting the perspective of the seniors, especially seniors who went through their freshman year during COVID.”
Saboorian said that she hopes the article will spark a dialogue between UO Housing and the students affected by the dorm price increases and the lack of amenities during the pandemic. She also voiced her hope that the article will grab the attention of incoming freshmen as they prepare to join the UO community.
Saboorian has been a news reporter for the Daily Emerald since January and this is her third cover story.