Nominee: Heather Aleska
Occupation: Employee at White Bird Clinic
White Bird Clinic is infamous for its helping hands and wide reach when it comes to supporting the local community, and Heather Aleska is one of their everyday heroes who steps into a role that is ready to help. Heather teaches the lesson that everyone could use a little help, and more importantly, everyone deserves help.
What inspires you about this person? You know how employees become the face of the company at work, but you wonder if it really goes beyond that? Normally it doesn’t, but for Heather Aleksa it does. She has been taking so much of her personal time during COVID-19 to help others, and that’s amazing. It’s not just her willingness to help others, it’s also her enthusiasm and passion in doing it.
Is there a story you’d like to tell about this person? Heather exemplifies her company’s values and needs beyond those doors and into her personal life as well. One recent example is that she has taken personal time to stock her company up on donated clothing items to help those who depend on Whitebird and other resources. She has gone above and beyond not thinking about her own personal time and lack of personal benefit, rather thinking of what others may need. She knows her clients very well. As she was sorting through items, she knew who would love which item and was setting certain things aside for specific individuals who wouldn’t only appreciate the items, but would truly enjoy them! Heather is a hero to those who depend on her everyday.