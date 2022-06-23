The $270 million dollar construction of Hayward Field was funded entirely by private donations, primarily from Nike founder and Oregon alumni Phil and Penny Knight. While old Hayward sat 10,500, new Hayward Field seats 12,650 permanently. The remodel features:
Enhanced, unobscured sight lines for better viewing.
60‘ tall by 160’ wide videoboard. At roughly 5,080 square feet of screen, it is the largest permanent video screen for a track and field stadium in the country.
Bowerman tower, located in the far northeast corner of the stadium, The 10-story structure depicts Oregon track and field legends Bill Bowerman, Steve Prefontaine, Raevyn Rogers, Ashton Eaton, and Otis Davis.
At the base of Bowerman tower is Hayward Hall, a 4,000 square foot interactive space commemorating Oregon’s rich Track and Field History
A wood roof, commemorating Bill Bowerman’s philosophy of culture: “Oregon is wood and wood is Oregon.”
Indoor practice area includes six-lane, 140-meter straightaway, as well as areas for long jump, triple jump, throws (surrounded by netting), and pole vault
Hayward houses facilities for training and sports medicine, including a hydrotherapy room, treatment and rehab area, anti-gravity treadmill room and passive and active recovery spaces.