On Saturday, Jan. 25, a rally for the Global Day of Protest: No War on Iran was held at First Christian Church near downtown Eugene. Walking up to the building, A rainbow flag with the words, “all are welcome” waved in the air from the building, setting the tone for the event. Signs lined the stairs, reading “I’d rather pay for ___ than war!” with “education,” “schools,” and “reunification of families” filling in the blanks.
After the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 3, the relationship between the United States and Iran became even more hostile. Fears arose that the conflict between the two countries could incite a war.
Inside the rally, protesters filled the church pews, wearing anti-war hats and T-shirts. The projector screen had a message: “We are an open and affirming congregation: people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome in the full life and ministry of our church.”
A long cloth banner was posted on the wall, showing a visual representation of the United States’ federal budget. A large majority of the banner was camouflage fabric, representing the military budget. According to the Washington Post, U.S. military spending increased from $586 billion in 2015 to $716 billion in 2019.
“We need to do something to speak up and make our voices heard,” said Pastor Dan Bryant, who emceed the event. He emphasized the relationship between environmentalism and the U.S. military. “How we treat each other and how we treat our earth are really two sides of the same coin,” he said.
Among the speakers included candidates for the Democratic primary for the Oregon’s fourth Congressional district, Doyle Canning and incumbent Rep. Peter DeFazio.
“On Jan. 3, with one impulsive, reckless, selfish, unlawful act, Trump brought the United States to the brink of a war with Iran,” DeFazio said. He continued to speak on his stance that the U.S. should not go to war with Iran and recognized that similar events have happened in U.S. history. “Donald Trump is not the first corrupt, unstable, law-breaking president to abuse his office and violate the constitution,” he said.
Statements from U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley were also delivered for them, as they could not make the event.
Other speakers included veterans, concerned community members and other activists in the community.
The rally ended with a chant: “No more bombs, no more war, house the homeless, feed the poor!”