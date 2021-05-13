The Associated Press’ sources first revealed that George Kliavkoff, the MGM Resorts president, has been named the new Pac-12 commissioner this summer after Larry Scott steps down.
The Pac-12 and Scott announced in January 2021 that he would step down as commissioner when his contract expires on June 30. His contract was slated to expire June 2022, but he opted not to seek a new deal. Scott had served in the role since 2009.
Kliavkoff has served as the president of sports and entertainment at MGM Resorts International since 2018 and also has stints with the WNBA’s Board of Governors, A+E Networks, NBCUniversal Media and MLB Advanced Media.
He will lead the conference in negotiating its next media rights agreement which is set to expire after the 2023-24 academic year.
