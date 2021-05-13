Photos: Oregon defeats Stanford 77-57 to win the Pac-12 tournament

The Oregon Ducks celebrate their win on the podium. The Oregon Ducks face the Stanford Cardinal in the final of the Pac-12 Tournament at KeyArena in Seattle, Wash. on Sunday, March 4, 2018. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

 Adam Eberhardt

The Associated Press’ sources first revealed that George Kliavkoff, the MGM Resorts president, has been named the new Pac-12 commissioner this summer after Larry Scott steps down. 

The Pac-12 and Scott announced in January 2021 that he would step down as commissioner when his contract expires on June 30. His contract was slated to expire June 2022, but he opted not to seek a new deal. Scott had served in the role since 2009. 

Kliavkoff has served as the president of sports and entertainment at MGM Resorts International since 2018 and also has stints with the WNBA’s Board of Governors, A+E Networks, NBCUniversal Media and MLB Advanced Media.

He will lead the conference in negotiating its next media rights agreement which is set to expire after the 2023-24 academic year. 

Follow Carly on Twitter @carlyebisuya 

Tags

Carly Ebisuya is a senior sports writer from SoCal. She covers basketball, track and field and softball. After graduation this spring, she will be interning at The Denver Post. Along with journalism, she loves trying new boba shops and traveling.