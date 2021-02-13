Oregon track and field returned to Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend to compete in the Tyson Invitational.
Aside from the team results, the meet was highlighted by several record-breaking performances from the Ducks.
On Friday, Cooper Teare, Cole Hocker and Charlie Hunter finished first, second and third in the men's mile, all three with sub-four-minute times. Teare set an NCAA record at 3:50.39, the seventh best mark in world history.
The women's distance medley relay team came in second with the No. 7 mark in program history, finishing at 10:56.79 for the second fastest of the NCAA season.
For the second time this season, Micah Williams and Kemba Nelson swept the 60-meter race. Williams posted a time of 6.60 with teammate Gaston Bouchereau finishing fifth at 6.69.
On Saturday, Oregon posted three wins, five Oregon top-10 finishes and 17 personal bests.
Charlie Hunter set a new Oregon record in the 800m at 1:45.59, the fifth best time in collegiate history and a new Australian record.
Also in the 800m, Luis Peralta finished second and Hocker came in fourth, each accomplishing the fifth and seventh fastest times in Oregon history, respectively.
For the second time in a row, redshirt freshman Emmanuel Ihemeje finished first in the men's triple jump.
Hannah Reinhardt won the women's 5,000m at 16:01.67, shaving 14 seconds off of her personal best.
Overall, Oregon recorded six wins, 10 Oregon top-10 finishes and 29 personal bests over the weekend.
Oregon track and field will compete next weekend at the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.