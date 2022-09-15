Headline: Oregon looks to break tie in all time series versus BYU

Oregon will be faced with a challenging opponent for week three. Brigham Young University will be coming to town on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m. The Ducks will look to handle the Cougars at home to give them an advantage in the all-time series.

These teams rarely meet as BYU competes as an independent school. This is exactly why Oregon needs to take advantage of being at home and secure a win versus a 12th ranked BYU squad.

The all-time series dates back to 1964 where the Ducks pulled out a close one, 20-13. The two teams met again the following year and the Ducks had a more decisive victory, winning 27-14.

The tide began to turn in 1979 and 1989 in which Oregon would fall short in both games, losing 16-17 and 41-45, respectively. The Cougars’ wins pushed the series to a 2-2 tie.

Oregon would soon get their sweet revenge in 1990. They were victorious at Autzen and had the second largest margin of victory in the series with a 32-16 win.

The Ducks found themselves competing against the Cougars in the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl, which did not go as planned, to say the least. BYU outgained Oregon by nearly 300 yards. Although both Jairus Byrd and Patrick Chung would pick off Cougar quarterback John Beck, the defense got pummeled. The final score of the game was 38-8, which solidified an already impressive season for BYU.

The latest matchup surely left a bad taste in the mouths of all Oregon fans, players and coaches alike.

It’s worth noting that, when playing at Autzen, the Ducks lead the series 3-1.

This upcoming contest will serve as a pivotal part in the season. With a win this week, Oregon’s season could be looking much more like we expected at 2-1. If all goes well, Oregon will likely be in a much better spot within the Pac-12.