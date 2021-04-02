With the NFL draft just weeks away, players from schools all across the country have a chance to showcase their skills on April 29.
On Friday, April 2, Oregon football held its own 2021 pro day, where nine Oregon Ducks participated in drills to prove to NFL scouts and coaches why they should be picked.
Offensive tackle, Penei Sewell made a huge impact Friday, posting an unofficial 5.09, 40-yard dash. As a lineman. Sewell proved Friday that linemen can be athletes too. Sewell did 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench. The six-foot-four, 331 pound lineman enters the 2021 draft as one of the nation’s most highly-coveted prospects.
In his sophomore year, Sewell was named a unanimous all-american, playing over 1,300 snaps and allowing only one sack. He entered pro day having not played in the 2020 season after opting out due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now fresher than ever, Sewell looks toward the NFL. Experts have frequently placed Sewell as a high-first round selection, ranking him as the best offensive tackle of this year’s class, as well.
“I think that people forgot about my name a little bit,” Sewell said Friday. “I just wanted to wake people up and let them know I'm still OT1 in this year's draft.”
Jevon Holland is another name who did not appear on the field in 2020. Like Sewell, the safety opted out of the season. Holland, a former four-star recruit from Oakland, ran a 4.45, 40 yard dash. Over the past two seasons that Holland played, he had nine interceptions. Holland is known for explosive speed and his versatility in the secondary.
Ducks’ Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. can line up outside, in the slot, or even at free safety. Graham ran a 4.41, proving how fast he really is. During his three years in Oregon, Graham had eight interceptions, while racking up 183 total tackles. In 2019, he was one of just 21 college players with 60+ Tackles.
Several teams spoke with Deommodore Lenoir on Friday, including the Titans, Cardinals, Packers, and Colts. Lenoir measured at five-foot-ten and 199 pounds, running a 4.34. Lenoir played all four years at Oregon and leaves the program with six interceptions. Lenoir was also a 2020 All-Conference 2nd Team.
“Deommodore Lenoir will be a draft pick.” Damond Talbot, owner of NFL Draft Diamonds said. “He will be a starter in the NFL, and I would not be surprised if he ends up becoming a Pro Bowler. It is hard to find players with the athletic ability that Lenoir possesses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the number 30 cornerback, that is a huge slap in the face.”
Safety Brady Breeze is another player Oregon is going to lose in the secondary. A potential late round steal, Breeze ran a 4.55 40-yard dash while posting 20 reps on the bench. Breeze was the MVP of last year's rose bowl, with 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a touchdown. Breeze was also 1st Team All-Conference 1st Team Special Teams in 2019
Defensive tackle, Jordon Scott, a 2-time All-Conference honorable mention, has been a dominant run-stopper. The 322-pound tackle played 47 games for Oregon, starting in 44 of them.
Another defensive tackle is Austin Faoliu, who played 1,500 snaps for the Ducks, tallying 124 tackles, 5 sacks and 3 Forced Fumbles. Faoliu is great against the run as well, posting 10 tackles for losses during his career at Oregon.
Just one of two offensive players in this year's pro day, tight end Hunter Kampmoyer measured at just under six-foot-one and weighed in at 243. The tight end ran a 4.89 40-yard dash. During his time at Oregon, he averaged 11.2 yards per catch while having 20 Career Receptions, 224 yards and 4 touchdowns. Kampmoyer is primarily a blocker but is able to catch the ball and run routes when needed.
Lastly, Nick Pickett. With over 2,000 defensive snaps, Pickett has 160 career tackles, playing a crucial role in the Ducks’ secondary. In 2019 Pickett had the fewest yards per catch allowed with 6.5 yards. That same year, in 414 snaps played, his longest catch allowed was 11 yards.
While these nine Ducks bode farewell to the college game, they look to the future, and to the next level to make an impact.