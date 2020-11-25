In the world of college football, Thanksgiving weekend marks Rivalry Week, where teams around the country face off against their most hated opponent.
Although the Pac-12 regular season is halfway through, only Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA and USC have three games on their records. COVID-19 has forced the other eight teams to miss at least one game.
The virus has proven to be the toughest opponent in college football this season, and a team's success in 2020 is more dependent on how disciplined it is to stay safe off the field than the amount of talent on the roster.
Here's a look at how each team around the conference has fared thus far, and how they match up going into week four.
Stanford (0-2) @ California (0-2) (Fri. 1:30 p.m.)
In a clash of 0-2 teams, the classic Big Game rivalry will be played at Berkeley to kick off week four of Pac-12 football.
The Stanford Cardinal, coming off an idle week after their matchup with Washington State was canceled, needs a victory to salvage their season. The Cardinal defense has struggled in its two games, allowing an average of 35 points per game on 6.9 yards per play.
Quarterback Davis Mills, playing in just his second game this season, will have to improve his 55.4% completion percentage if he hopes to lead Stanford to victory.
On the other side, the California Golden Bears' hopes for a division title have faded after losing 31-27 to Oregon State.
California's offense was exceptional to start the game, as they went into halftime with 317 total yards. What ultimately lost the game for the Golden Bears, though, was untimely turnovers and failed conversions, including a turnover on downs and an interception in the red zone.
The loser of this game takes sole possession of last place in the Pac-12 North, making it a must-win for each side.
Colorado (2-0) @ No. 19 USC (3-0) (Sat. 12:30 p.m.)
Colorado has never beaten USC.
Colorado is 0-14 all time against the No. 19 Trojans but head into this week's most important Pac-12 fixture with reason to be hopeful.
Coming off an idle week, head coach Karl Dorrell and Colorado have been the surprise team of the Pac-12. In two high-scoring games, quarterback Sam Noyer and standout running back Jarek Broussard have led the Buffs to an undefeated record.
The two have combined to average 460 total yards per game, almost the entirety of Colorado's offense. Noyer's dual threat ability, paired with Broussard's downhill running style, have exhausted opponents' defenses.
Led by the defense, USC won 33-17 in the cold at Utah last week. The unit forced two fumbles and three interceptions while holding the Utes scoreless in the second half.
The Trojans will need to play similarly against a hot Colorado offense to maintain their championship aspirations. Meanwhile, Colorado is playing with house money and a truly historic upset win could propel them to a Pac-12 South division title.
Oregon fans will be tuned in to this matchup as the result has heavy implications for the Ducks' postseason hopes. In addition to remaining undefeated, the Ducks are relying on USC to win and make the Pac-12 Championship.
The winner of this contest will be ranked next week. However, the Trojans, with their national media coverage and history of success, will be a stronger opponent in the eyes of the Playoff committee.
While this makes them a clear favorite, it also makes a Colorado upset really valuable. A Buffaloes win over an undefeated USC would make them one of college football's biggest surprises.
Still, for the Ducks, USC is a more favorable matchup in a hypothetical conference championship. A win over a team with the pedigree of the Trojans could potentially give Oregon the edge over other schools when the playoffs rankings are finalized.
Arizona (0-2) @ UCLA (1-2) (Sat. 5:00 p.m.)
At the Rose Bowl, the Arizona Wildcats play UCLA after a 44-27 loss to Washington that was never close.
All of Arizona’s 27 points were scored in the fourth quarter, and the offensive line struggled for most of the game, surrendering five quarterback sacks and only gaining 72 yards on the ground.
The Wildcats were 2/13 on third down conversions, and were dominated as a whole against the Huskies. A third loss could derail Arizona's season.
UCLA has the momentum in this matchup coming off a tough 38-35 loss to Oregon, where they had a chance to win the game on their final drive.
Running back Demetric Felton shined on the ground, running for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Even without their starting quarterback, the Bruins outgained the Ducks on offense. Ultimately, the turnover margin lost them the game, as they gave up the ball four times to Oregon's one, the most costly being a pick-six as time expired in the second quarter.
Despite their record, UCLA has shown improvement from last year, especially on the defensive front where they, at times, dominated the Ducks. Arizona will have their hands full with head coach Chip Kelly's Bruins.
Utah (0-1) @ Washington (2-0) (Sunday, TBD)
Utah will head to Seattle to face Washington in an impromptu matchup after each team's game was canceled due to COVID-19 complications with their opponents.