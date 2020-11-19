The UCLA Bruins kicked off their 2020 season with the hopes of beating Colorado. Through a fumbled punt return, an interception and potential first game jitters, the outcome of the game didn’t go in their favor. They fought back in the second half but it wasn’t enough, causing a 48-42 loss to start their season.
Doubt came to many people's mind and made them question if this was going to be the pattern of their season. The Bruins answered that doubt with a big 34-10 win over Cal last week. With a strong defense and connection throughout the offense, it will be interesting to see what they can do against the Ducks.
When practices started up again, many players were training at other positions to ensure that the program could withstand potential shortages due to COVID-19.
“We’re doing it a little bit more with the understanding we could lose certain players at certain positions,” Kelly said. “Within our positions, we know as a coaching staff there has to be extreme flexibility.”
After Kelly contracted COVID-19 in March, the Bruins program has taken precautions to help stop the spread of the virus; regular testing and following state guidelines are mandatory in order to proceed with a safe season.
“It’s something we all have to take very seriously,” Kelly said.
COVID-19 continues to be the center of attention, causing a cancellation of the Utah-UCLA game this past Saturday. Despite this cancellation, the Bruins have a 1-1 record: a 34-10 victory over Cal and a 42-48 loss to Colorado.
A spotlight player to watch during their upcoming game against the Ducks is junior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson, a dynamic player for the Bruins, came off the 2019 season with 2,899 yards of total offense and finished fourth in the Pac-12 conference in total offense/game (263.5). He threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another during Sunday’s game against Cal.
Another play to keep our eyes on is redshirt senior running back Demetric Felton. Felton had 25 carries, three catches, and two kick returns during last week’s game; this is the most touches Felton has had in a game.
“This is everything I’ve wanted to do since I’ve stepped foot at UCLA,” Felton stated during a virtual press conference on Sunday. “It feels really good to finally be able to do that and help my teammates out.”
Although Kelly and the Bruins program are coming off a win, their opponents are too. Oregon is undefeated this season, with lopsided wins over Stanford and Washington State under its belt. With a strong defense in favor of the Ducks, UCLA’s offense must continue to produce. That being said, the Bruins also bring a competitive defensive line that will give the Ducks’ offense a run for their money. We got a glimpse of this during the UCLA-Cal game where the defense held them to one field goal in the first quarter and one touchdown during the second.
For the Ducks, there has been particular emphasis on the quarterback position throughout the abbreviated season. Previously a backup behind now-NFL quarterback Justin Herbert, redshirt junior Tyler Shough has earned the starting spot for the Ducks. Throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdown passes during last week's game, Shough has started off with a volume of production.
“I was just trying to do whatever the team needed,” Shough said. “Whatever it’s going to take, I’m willing to do for the team.
The UCLA Bruins will take on the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Autzen Stadium.