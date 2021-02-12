On Friday morning, Tyler Shough announced via his personal Twitter account that he will be leaving the Oregon Ducks. Shough will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Shough continued by thanking his coaches and staff for the last three years he has been with the football team.
“I appreciate the Academic staff for your constant help and guidance that has allowed me to graduate with two degrees in 3 years,” he said.
Shough started in every game this season under new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, completing 65.3% of his passes for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also played a massive role in the run game, rushing for 203 yards in November, ranking eighth in the Pac-12 among players at all positions.
Shough did struggle in the second half of the season in losses to Oregon State and Cal. His QBR dropped to an average of 59% over the two games. The coaches eased the pressure on Shough by working graduate transfer Anthony Brown into the fold during Pac-12 championship and the Fiesta Bowl.
Even in the shortened season, with a new offense, Shough was able to step up his quarterback skills, showing promise and potential, while stepping up as a leader on the team.
Shough’s departure shakes up the quarterback room, as the Ducks will now certainly have a new quarterback battle entering next fall.
Brown showed sparks of promise this past season. Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford will be getting prepared to compete for the job in the offseason as well. But it is freshman Ty Thompson joining the Ducks this past January, who will likely be competing with Brown for the starting position. The five-star dual-threat quarterback had an incredible career down in Arizona and was one of the most elite prospects in his class. Thompson is the highest rated quarterback ever to sign with Oregon.
All eyes will be on the quarterback battle this spring as the Oregon Ducks prepare for 2021.