When you Google “Rodrick Pleasant”, everything that comes up is related to his speed. It is no surprise that the freshman cornerback is fast. Like, really fast.
Pleasant is the 2023 Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year, after all. He holds the California state record in the 100 meter with a time of 10.14 seconds. That’s on top of a personal best time of 20.40 in the 200 meter. He is a two-time state champion at both events, which made him one of the strongest high school sprinters in the nation during his career.
This past June, Pleasant made his Hayward Field debut when he competed in the Nike Outdoor Nationals. He capped off an impressive high school career where he was the 100-meter champion after clocking a time of 10.21 seconds. Pleasant also placed fourth in the 200-meter championship race.
“It was amazing getting to run on Hayward, this place is second to none,” Pleasant said in a post-race interview following his 100-meter championship victory. “I had to defend the home turf today.”
After a successful high school football career, Pleasant was considered the No. 91 overall pick on the 247Sports Composite National Ranking and was the 247Sports Composite Position Ranking No. 9 cornerback. He was a four star recruit and earned Under Armour All American Status.
The true freshman committed to Oregon football in early 2023 after having numerous respectable Pac-12 programs — among other schools — interested in his craft. Pleasant eventually landed in Oregon, a place where he can excel on both the football field and the track.
Shortly following the end of his senior track season, Pleasant was back in Eugene to begin football practices. He is up for the challenge he has presented himself with by being a two-sport athlete. Prior to the start of football season, he was ready to take on the new athletic adventure.
“I feel like my transition from track season to football season is going to be amazing and I can’t wait,” Pleasant said.
Despite the lack of games the football team has played so far this season, the team has been putting in work all summer to prepare. Pleasant quickly grabbed the attention of numerous teammates and his coaches regarding his speed on the field.
“I haven’t seen something that fast with my own two eyes in person on a football field,” wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. said. “During speed training, he lined up against some of the fast guys on the team and he got respect from everybody after that race.”
Head coach Dan Lanning is not only impressed with this speed, but with his effort to better himself on the field.
“There's no secret he can run, and he's a perfectionist. He wants to do everything right. He's hard on himself at times because of that,” Lanning said “As long as he continues to focus and grow, I think he's going to be a great player for us for a long time to come.”
Pleasant is among a strong 2023 recruiting class as he joins a cornerback room with many new faces. He will have to work hard as a true freshman to show the team what he is capable of. But, if it comes down to a foot race, there is no question who that goes to.