The California at Arizona State matchup slated for Saturday has been canceled.
Several ASU players and members of the staff, including head coach Herm Edwards have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second week in a row in which Cal has had a game canceled. The matchup has been ruled a no contest.
Utah at UCLA has also been canceled. Utah has been dealing with COVID-19 since last week, and this is their second cancellation.
A third Pac-12 game is in peril as well.
An Oregon State player has tested positive, and other players are being forced to quarantine for the Beavers, putting their matchup at Washington in jeopardy. As of now, no cancellation has been announced.
It is possible that California and Washington, who were supposed to play last week before Cal had positive cases, could pivot and play on Sunday instead, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.