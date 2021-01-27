Oregon football continues to hemorrhage players to the transfer portal. On Wednesday, two more Ducks, receiver JR Waters and outside linebacker Isaac Townsend, both elected to leave the program, announcing the news via their personal social media accounts.
Waterswas redshirted in the 2019 season due to a foot surgery. In 2020, he was moved to cornerback along with fellow transfer Daewood Davis in order to shore up the position. Waters saw limited action in 2020, recording just one tackle in two games.
Waters entered Oregon ranked as the No. 558recruit and No. 67 receiver in the 2019 class, but struggled to break into established position groups at Oregon.
Water posted a message to his twitter account thanking Oregon.
“I know one day you will all be great,” Waters said. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made but growing up and knowing I have a family to feed now has changed how I see things.”
Defensive end Isaac Townsend came to Eugene in 2019 and has not seen the field in his two seasons at Oregon. The three-star prospect from Arvada, Colorado will look for opportunities to play at another program.
Seven Oregon players have left the program via the transfer portal in recent days. Davis, along with goal-line running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio, quarterback Cale Millen, running back Jayvuan Wilson and inside linebacker MJ Cunningham have all elected to depart the program.