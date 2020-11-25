Sometimes it takes a new coach to bring the best out of a player.
Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead vaulted to fame as an offensive coordinator at Penn State where he coached Saquon Barkely, an elite running back and now-NFL star. In three games, Moorhead has already added new dimensions to Oregon’s run game and nobody has benefited more than Travis Dye.
Last season, Dye rushed for 658 yards on 106 carries, solid numbers to be sure. However, there was a redundancy between Dye and CJ Verdell, and Dye was unable to show off his full skill set. Dye lacked the specialization of other rushers like Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who was the go-to third down and goal line back. Oregon’s rushing attack was uncreative and underdeveloped.
The biggest revolution for the offense has been getting the running backs touches in the passing game. At Penn State, Moorhead placed Barkely in the slot as a pass catcher to take advantage of mismatches as well as running swing and wheel routes for him out of the backfield.
Dye is now fully involved in the passing game. His three catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns speak for themselves. When Dye catches the ball, he’s a threat to score on every play.
Take, for example, his 71-yard touchdown against Washington State. After the snap, Dye ran toward the right sideline, blowing by his defender — an unlucky defensive end — and caught a perfectly placed ball by Tyler Shough. His speed allowed him to separate from the Cougars’ secondary, giving him a free lane to the end zone.
“I told Tyler before the play, if I’m even [with the defensive end], I’m leaving,” Dye said. “And I was even with the dude at the line of scrimmage so I left him.”
That play was the second receiving touchdown of the night for Dye. The first touchdown came from a fake handoff to Jaylon Redd, which allowed Dye to get open ten yards down the field.
Last week against UCLA, Dye scored again as a receiver. This time, Dye ran up the middle of the field, and Shough faked running the ball which disguised Dye’s true intentions. Instead, Shough threw to a wide open Dye and he ran through multiple Bruin defenders for the score.
Moorhead has found success utilizing Dye as a traditional running back as well.
“He has the skill set where you can run between the tackles like a running back and catch balls on the perimeter, it makes him a very powerful weapon,” Moorhead said.
Dye’s emergence as a pass catcher creates a new dynamic between both Dye and Verdell. Since working their way up the depth chart in 2018, both backs have been integral to the offense but would bring the same skill set. Although it would seem natural for one to develop resentment for someone taking away their touches, they have never had that kind of relationship.
“If CJ gets a good play, I’m right there next to him, cheering him on and vice versa,” Dye said. “Anyone of us can start on any other Pac-12 team, so the fact that we’re here sticking it out together, I love it.”
This season Verdell is the clear power rusher, a player that picks up extra yards after contact, whereas Dye is the jack of all trades who provides a scoring punch with his speed and explosiveness. This Oregon offense allows both players to play to their strengths and fill different roles.
With Oregon’s team unity and new-found creativity, the offense is the most exciting it’s been in a long time.