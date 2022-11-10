As the Buffaloes’ fans fled out of Folsom Field, the visiting section only got louder. By the end of the third quarter, when No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0) led Colorado (1-8, 1-4 Pac-12) 42-10, it almost seemed like a Duck home game. Almost.

When Christian Gonzalez, the Colorado transfer, secured his second interception of the day, Oregon fans overpowered Folsom Field — mirroring the Ducks’ dominance on the field.

It seemed to be adding salt to Colorado’s wound that Gonzalez would have a career day against his former team. He led the Ducks onto the field in pregame, and he kept Colorado’s offense guessing all day.

The Buffs were confused on defense too – especially early on. Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham made sure of it. The first three touchdowns the Ducks scored were unconventional.

It was these first three scores – along with Gonzalez’s two interceptions – that stood out as the defining moments of the latest chapter of the 2022 Ducks’ story.

Oregon’s first score was a big-man touchdown reception from quarterback Bo Nix to offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. The freshman caught the Buffaloes’ defense off guard when he secured. Saturday also just happened to be his birthday.

Oregon’s second drive of the game resulted in its second touchdown. This time, it was Nix on the receiving end of a Bucky Irving touchdown pass. The home fans were in a quiet shock, the visitors thundered with awe.

It seemed almost as if the Ducks were toying with Colorado after Noah Sewell appeared in the Oregon backfield to punch in its third score on three drives.

And just like that, life was sucked out of Folsom Field, and into the visiting section.

It was the first Duck game I’ve been able to attend as a fan this season. From the familiar comfort of the visiting section, I was truly able to embrace the excitement that watching this offense brings.

One fan beside me was constantly repeating “Bo Nix is having fun.” It appeared the entire Oregon team was enjoying itself on Saturday for its eighth straight win.

The Ducks’ national fame was evident in that away section in Boulder. I spoke to Oregon fans from Kansas City, Nebraska and, of course, Eugene who all made the trip to watch their Ducks. Some were thrilled just to be able to watch a game in-person. Others were content just seeing Oregon play in a different setting.

Alternate stadium, but same offense. Nix accomplished the trifecta of touchdowns. He threw for two, rushed for two and hauled one in as Oregon scored over 40 points for an eighth straight game.

After each kickoff, Bryce Boettcher and other members of Oregon’s kickoff team would rush down to the corner of Folsom Field that Duck fans took over, wave their arms, shout and get the fans ecstatic. Boettcher, too, was having fun.

The only critiques from the fans surrounding me were about the lack of a pass rush from the Ducks’ defense. Honestly, the fans weren’t wrong. Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout wasn’t sacked once, and he rarely was under pressure in his backfield.

Turns out it didn’t matter. The game was over before Oregon stepped off the plane in Boulder.

The Oregon defense seemed to have a “bend don’t break” mantra on Saturday, and it worked. Colorado was able to have more success moving the ball down the field than it had demonstrated in most of its games this season, but it rarely resulted in points.

The only bright moment for Colorado was Shrout’s 81-yard touchdown pass to Jordyn Tyson in the second quarter. At that moment, Folsom Field was loud. Buff fans seemed to have a glimmer of hope… or delusion.

It was exciting to watch a game outside of Autzen, and it was refreshing to see the Ducks continuing to dominate on the road. Throughout the entire game, hopeful conversation of a potential playoff berth engulfed section 103. If Oregon’s play calling continues to be unpredictable, efficient and effective, these hopes could become reality.

Duck fans migrated to Boulder for the weekend. They were greeted by an Oregon stampede over the not-so-mighty Buffaloes. It doesn’t seem to matter where this team plays; they’re going to succeed regardless.