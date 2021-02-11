Oregon track and field standouts Cooper Teare and Charlie Hunter have both been named to The 2021 Bowerman Mid-Indoor Watch List. Oregon is the only program in the top-10 list representing two athletes.
Teare currently holds the No. 1 time in the NCAA with his 7:46.10 performance over 3,000 meters at the Razorback Invitational on January 30. The senior was also the anchor in the distance-medley relay with a 3:54.61 split finish to break the NCAA record and set a new all-time world best in the event.
Hunter, a redshirt junior, was also a part of the DMR team with a 1:47.65 split of his own. He’s the NCAA leader in the mile, clocking a performance of 3:54.54 at the Razorback.
The duo is the first since 2017 to make an appearance on the watch list. representing the seventh and eighth Ducks to be on it.
The Bowerman is presented every year to one outstanding male and one female athlete in collegiate track and field. The next set of the watch list is set for March 3 for the men.
