The Pac-12 released its 15-player all-conference team on Tuesday morning. The roster features two Oregon Ducks starters, guard Te-Hina Paopao and forward Nyara Sabally.
There are only two freshmen on the team, Paopao and Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker. It is also the first time that an Oregon freshman has been on the team since Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard in 2016-17.
Paopao started the first 19 games for the Ducks, posting 10.2 points per game on 43% shooting. She also led the team in assists with 4.4 per game and an impressive 1.33 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Sabally missed two games due to a knee injury, but that didn’t hold her back from putting together a quality season. She led the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game on 58% shooting from the field.
She also received recognition for her talents on the defensive side, as she was named to the all-Pac-12 defensive team. She led the team with 22 blocks on the season.
Senior forward Erin Boley also received an honorable mention for the all-conference team. Boley averaged 10.6 points per game on 40% shooting from behind the arc.
After this season, Boley will move on to play at the next level, while Paopao and Sabally highlight the bright future of the women’s basketball team.