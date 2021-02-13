Oregon softball continued its weekend slate of games in the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday. The Ducks played a double header against Weber State and Grand Canyon University, winning both games and staying a perfect 4-0 on the year.
To kick off the day, the Ducks played a rematch against Weber State, winning 8-0. After taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning, Oregon scored three runs in the second. Back-to-back doubles by Haley Cruse and Lexi Wagner got the Oregon hitting game going. Rachel Cid hit a single RBI, allowing Cruse to score to end the inning.
Mya Felder hit a solo home run to put the Ducks up 5-0 after three innings.
Oregon buried Weber State in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three more runs. After Wagner hit a sacrifice fly to bring Hanna Delgado home, Cruse blasted a two RBI double into center field, ending the game in a 8-0 victory for Oregon.
In the second game of the day, Oregon took on the hosting Grand Canyon University, defeating them 5-3.
The game started poorly for the Ducks. In the second inning, Grand Canyon scored two runs. Savannah Tourville hit a single, but a defensive error allowed Tourville to take second base. It also allowed Lilly Bishop and Kaylee Dietrich to score. Although the Ducks defense was able to finish the inning without giving up another hit, the damage was done.
Oregon came back in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Alyssa Brito hit a two RBI double to the left side of the field to tie the game at two apiece.
The Ducks finally broke away in the sixth inning. Cid got on base with a double and was batted in by Allee Bunker. Vallery Wong, the pinch hitter for Felder, was able to get to first base. She later stole second base.
Bunker was batted in by Brito’s RBI single. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Cruse earned a walk which allowed Wong to score a run.
Grand Canyon earned their last run in the bottom of the seventh when Dietrich hit a solo home run. But the Ducks pitching held firm to earn the victory.
Oregon will continue their trip to Phoenix on Sunday against Montana.