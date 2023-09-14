When the 2023 Oregon football season’s schedule was released, I immediately had my eye on four or five games that I knew would be crucial for the Ducks’ success in quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Dan Lanning’s second season.
One such game was a Week 2 road test in Lubbock, Texas, against Texas Tech. Living in Denver — and the game occurring well before the academic school year actually started — the game was drivable. So, I took advantage of it.
I was smack in the middle of a tense 38-30 Oregon victory, soaking in the atmosphere of a Red Raider home game all night long.
I have to say, it was incredible. Texas Tech knows how to throw together quite the stadium, environment and traditions.
Stadium
Jones AT&T Stadium — despite being under construction — was really neat. The turf area behind one endzone popped out in the Lubbock night until it was overrun by an oversold student section.
The tall and long sections were themed by color, with red and white-dressed Red Raider fans alternating every other section. It was one of the best executed themed games I’ve ever attended. It looked awesome.
The stadium had an older feel, but the energy and technology were incredibly modern and alive. A large video board and brand-new LED lights around the stadium lit up and electrified Jones AT&T Stadium. Light shows, hype videos, fan shots and music echoed throughout the stadium and amplified the intensity and fun of a thrilling night.
The only knocks I can give the stadium were the narrow walkways and the construction in one end zone. But from what I can tell, and the renderings I’ve seen, Texas Tech fans will have quite the home stadium to boast about when it’s completed.
Traditions
Lubbock was full of odd, yet exciting, gameday traditions.
For one, there were tortillas everywhere. Yes, you read that right. Every time the Red Raiders kicked off, scored or picked up a first down, a downpour of tortillas filled the skies. I talked to a couple fans to try and get a reason as to why, but nobody seemed to know. It was just a thing that everyone does. I was shocked and found it odd, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t chuck one myself in response after Jeffrey Bassa’s game-sealing interception.
The other was the bell. Bertha, they called it. Bertha had an honorary ringer for the evening, and she rang on big plays and when the team took the field. In the end, though, her clangs fell dead as the Ducks escaped Texas with a win.
Texas Tech also had no shortage of mascots. A costumed mascot, Raider Red, roamed the stadium not unlike The Duck — although Raider Red didn’t do any push-ups. Tech also had the “Masked Rider,” a woman on horseback dressed like a true western raider. Finally, what appeared to be a student in a cowboy hat was constantly shooting off rifles with blanks on kickoffs and Texas Tech touchdowns.
It seemed a little complicated as to who the one true mascot was, but maybe I’ve become accustomed to Oregon’s one large, feathered friend.
Environment
Everything I had read, and everyone I talked to, told me that the game was going to be loud. At times, it certainly was. Early in the game, and when Tech was playing well, the sold-out stadium was rocking. But in the fourth quarter, when the team needed the noise the most, Red Raider Nation was uneasily quiet — as if they sensed their impending doom.
There were a fair amount of Duck fans. Although I wasn’t sitting directly in one of the two designated away-fan sections, I was still in a small puddle of Oregon fans, and many like mine could be found scattered in the sea of red.
The Texas Tech fans were incredibly kind and hospitable. There were plenty of opportunities where they could have taken their frustrations out on anything green they could find. Instead, there were lots of “good games” and “best of luck”s exchanged throughout the night.
One of the best things about the night was the “Beat Oregon, Duck Hunting” shirts all the fans were wearing. They were creative and extremely well done. I actually bought one on my way out as a reminder of an incredible trip and a trophy from an instant classic in Oregon history.