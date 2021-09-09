Oregon’s first game of the season was not a pretty sight. There were plenty of reasons for the poor performance, but open receivers consistently carving the Ducks’ secondary was certainly worrisome. Fresno State's Jake Haener was able to move the ball frequently on Saturday, throwing for nearly 300 yards and keeping his team in the game until the end.
With the loss of Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first quarter, the pass rush was not nearly as threatening down the stretch, granting a comfortable pocket for Haener. The secondary was forced to be in coverage for lengthier periods and was picked apart in the second half.
The lackluster performance resulted in a downgrade in the AP Poll, moving Oregon to No. 12. Oregon got some good news Monday, however, as head coach Mario Cristobal announced that both Jamal Hill and DJ James will return to play after sitting out a portion of fall camp and the week one game due to suspension.
Both players were suspended indefinitely after an incident where they fired realistic-looking airsoft guns, injuring at least one civilian. Cristobal obviously took this case seriously with his initial punishment.
With their return, Oregon instantly regains two impact players: a physical, run-stuffing safety with a knack for taking the ball away in Hill and a speedy coverage corner in James. These reinforcements give Oregon a much sturdier secondary.
Hill was a huge part of the Duck defense in 2020, replacing Jevon Holland who was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hill had two interceptions in the Pac-12 Championship while also making plays with his size and tackling ability around the field.
“I accept the challenge fully, and I know my coaches and teammates will prepare me each week for whatever challenges we might face,” Hill said. “I don’t think they would put me out there if I wasn’t ready.”
DJ James also brings a spark to the secondary, adding some true game experience to an otherwise young group. His presence will take some pressure off of the younger defensive backs on the team, while also giving the rest of the defense more confidence.
Week two brings in one of the toughest opponents Oregon has faced in the last decade. Ohio State is a powerhouse in college football and will be at an all-time high playing at home in Columbus.
Redshirt freshman CJ Stroud will be a handful for the Ducks’ secondary on Saturday, coming off an incredible debut in week one. Stroud threw for four touchdowns and just under 300 yards against a solid Minnesota team and looks to keep up that pace on Saturday.
The amount of snaps that Hill and James will see next week is still yet to be decided, but expect them to be on the field at some point. The two will bring even more intensity to the secondary, which is looking to have a bounceback performance.
With a more complete team on the sidelines, Oregon looks to provide its own energy against a large opposing crowd that will be cheering for their No. 3 ranked Buckeyes.