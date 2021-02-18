Per multiple reports, Oregon football will be hiring defensive backs coach Marcus Yates as its new safeties coach.
In his 20-year coaching career, Yates served as defensive coordinator at Cal alongside newly-hired Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Prior to his one-year stint at Cal, Yates served in the same role at Arizona and Boise State.
Yates is set to replace Keith Hayward, who left Oregon to serve as outside linebackers coach at Cal.
Yates served most of his career as cornerbacks coach before moving to the secondary coach at Boise State from 2003-11. During that time, five defensive backs were selected in the NFL Draft.
