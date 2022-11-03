As the NFL nears the halfway point of its 18-week season, Sunday brought exciting moments to former Oregon Ducks. Of the numerous Oregon football players who have moved onto the next step in their careers, four stood out during week 8.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had his best game, which fell on his 29th birthday, this season. This is his first season with the Falcons and he had important contributions to an exciting overtime win 37-34 over the Carolina Panthers. Mariota showcased his mobility with a 30-yard run in overtime. This play set up his team for the game winning field goal.

Despite throwing two interceptions — one during overtime — his coach was impressed with his resilience during his performance. Mariota had three touchdowns with 253 passing yards, with his longest pass of the day being 47 yards.

“Not many boys can play like that,” Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said. “The moment is never too big for him.”

The Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt had his first career NFL touchdown in their win over the Arizona Cardinals. The touchdown came after Mundt was wide open in the end zone and quarterback Kirk Cousins found him for a one yard pass. The Vikings won 37-34 and are currently first place in the NFC North.

Mundt is in his first season with the Vikings after playing with the Los Angeles Rams since 2017.

The Miami Dolphins’ safeties Jevon Holland and Verone McKinley III both started the week eight game against the Detroit Lions.

Holland has been named one of the 2022 captains for the Dolphins, while McKinley is an undrafted rookie who was brought up from the practice roster prior to Sunday's game. After being called up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, McKinley was promoted to a starter in this week’s call up.

During the game against the Steelers, McKinley made his NFL debut and recorded his first tackle. Holland also had himself a game with an exciting fourth quarter interception that brought the Dolphins the victory, making this win important for both former Oregon players.

After the game, Holland expressed the excitement he felt to have his teammate on the same field again.

“Let me tell you something: That’s one of my best friends in the entire world. I love him dearly. And to have him on the field with me, that was more exciting than the pick,” Holland said.

Holland currently has 27 solo tackles which leads the Dolphins defense.