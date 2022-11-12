11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-9.jpg

Oregon running back Bucky Irving (0) heads down the field while in possession of the ball while his teammates provide defense.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW.jpg

The Oregon Ducks run out the field in the start of game 10 of the 2022 season.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-2.jpg

Sun shines onto Autzen Stadium in the beginning of Saturday's game against the University of Washington Huskies.
11.12.22.EMG.KRK.Football.vs.UW.jpg

Ducks Linebacker Elijah Williams (47) shouts
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-6.jpg

The Oregon Duck raises their fists after completing seven pushups to commemorate Oregon's touchdown.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-3.jpg

Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning shouts at Oregon player Noah Sewell (1).
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-7.jpg

Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) sprints down the field toward the end zone.
11.12.22.EMG.KRK.Football.vs.UW-7.jpg

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) watches as Huskies linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala (11) recovers fumbled goaline snap.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-5.jpg

A University of Oregon student holds up a sign nominating Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) for the Heisman award.
11.12.22.EMG.KRK.Football.vs.UW-8.jpg

Ducks mastcot Puddles upset after Saturday's 37-34 loss to the University of Washington.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-4.jpg

Oregon running back Noah Whittington (4) tackles Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) while he is in possession of the ball.
11.12.22.EMG.KRK.Football.vs.UW-6.jpg

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) awaits the snap near the goal line.
11.12.22.EMG.KRK.Football.vs.UW-5.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with teammate after a 67-yard touchdown.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-10.jpg

A young Duck fan watches the game while dressed as a banana.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-13.jpg

Ducks fans sing and clap along to Oregon's end of third quarter tradition, the playing of "Shout."
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-14.jpg

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) is tended to by coaches and medics as he sits on the field after colliding with an opponent.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-15.jpg

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) winds back to throw the ball to his teammate.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-8.jpg

Ducks defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) clashes with Huskies tight end Devin Clup (83).
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-12.jpg

Duck fans raise their hands in support during tonight's game against the University of Washington Huskies.
11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-11.jpg

The Oregon Ducks and University of Washington Huskies clash during game 10 of the 2022 football season.
11.12.22.EMG.KRK.Football.vs.UW-4.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) drives down the field into the endzone.
11.12.22.EMG.KRK.Football.vs.UW-3.jpg

Ducks running back Noah Whittington (22) celebrates a touchdown with teammates.
11.12.22.EMG.KRK.Football.vs.UW-2.jpg

Ducks Quarterback Bo Nix (10) scores a rushing touchdown.