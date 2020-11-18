The Boston Celtics selected former Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard with the 26th pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night. Pritchard who averaged 20 points for the Ducks last season, was widely projected to go in the late first round or early second.
Pritchard, who was drafted by Eugene native Danny Ainge, joins a talented roster featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.
His strong three-point shooting, passing and ball handling skills, make him a strong backup point guard option behind Walker. At 22 years old, he is one of the older draft picks in this class.
Pritchard, who won the Bob Cousey award for best point guard last season, helped the Ducks win the regular season Pac-12 championship before COVID-19 shut down postseason play. Pritchard shouldered most of the scoring and playmaking weight on the team.
Pritchard played high school basketball at West Linn high school in West Linn, Oregon, he joins a short list of Oregonians drafted into the NBA which includes NBA All-star Kevin Love and more recently Terrance Ross.