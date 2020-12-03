Oregon State’s 41-38 victory over Oregon on Friday night dealt a brutal blow to the Pac-12’s playoff hopes.
The Duck’s loss means that, in all likelihood, the Pac-12 will be shut out of the playoff for the fourth consecutive season. It has become clear that the Pac-12 is the weakest Power Five conference.The Pac-12 has not fielded a playoff team since Washington made the semi final in 2016, when the Huskies were blown out 24-7. In 2019, the Pac-12 posted a 4-3 record in bowl games, but Oregon was the lone ranked team to win their bowl, as Utah and USC lost. There is a prevailing sense around the college football world that the Pac-12 cannot win the games that matter.
When the conference announced the early November kickoff, it was clear that the Pac-12 was going to struggle to impress the playoff committee. With the committee announcing the four playoff teams on Dec. 20, the Pac-12 could not afford any cancelations after choosing not to budget in enough time to make up postponed games.
Four weeks into the season, cancellations have wrecked the Pac-12. While most Power Five conferences have played eight or nine games, Arizona State has played only one game this season due to head coach Herm Edwards and other members of the program testing positive for COVID-19. With the exception of Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA, every program has experienced at least one cancellation.
The Pac-12’s last Playoff hopeful is USC. The Trojans have been far from impressive, winning their first two games with last minute comebacks. The 18th-ranked Trojans didn’t play last weekend, as their game against Colorado was cancelled. At best, USC would enter the conference championship game at 5-0, likely not good enough to make the Playoff.
Cancellations have made it challenging for the College Football Playoff committee and Pac-12 fans to determine who the top teams are.
In the Pac-12 north, Washington moved into the top spot at 3-0, setting up a critical matchup against Oregon in two weeks. Oregon State, who improved to 2-2, is also lurking and still has an outside shot at the division.
The Huskies are the Ducks’ biggest obstacle for a return for the conference championship game, but like the Trojans, the Huskies are nowhere near a dominant team.
Washington was able to come back last week against Utah after trailing by 21 points. Earlier, the Huskies beat Oregon State 27-21 in a squeaker where Beaver running back Jemar Jefferson seemed to earn on a first down on a critical run in the fourth quarter, however the referees ruled that he did not earn the first down. The Huskies could easily be 1-2 if certain events didn’t break their way.
In the south, USC and Colorado are both undefeated and battling for the division. The biggest hurdle that Colorado faces is that they have only played two games this season. If USC ends the season 5-0 and Colorado ends the season 4-0, it sets up a bizarre scenario in which the Buffaloes could miss out on the championship game due to a COVID-19 cancellation.
For the Pac-12, it's not all doom and gloom. The conference champion will still go to the Fiesta Bowl. If Oregon wins its final two games, it can punch a berth to the conference championship game and a second consecutive New Year’s Six bowl.
In any case, the Pac-12 will need to do some soul searching in the offseason if they want a shot at the playoff in 2021.