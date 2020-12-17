Well, that was an adventure.
Just nine days ago, Oregon football was coming off an embarrassing loss to Cal, who at the time was 0-3. Oregon just lost its second game in as many weeks, and they looked dead in the water.
The Ducks were slated to play Washington last Saturday, but due to the Huskies being unable to field the required 53 scholarship players, that game was scrapped.
This gave Washington, which is now 3-1, the outright title as Pac-12 North champions, but, of course — this being 2020 — the story doesn't end there.
Now, Oregon will represent the Pac-12 North on Friday in Los Angeles against USC for a chance to defend their Pac-12 crown. Was this the right way to go about things? Probably not. But it’s what we’re getting, so get ready.
On Dec. 13, the Pac-12 announced a slate of games that were scheduled on the same weekend of the Pac-12 championship game. For what reason? I’m not sure, but it seemed like it gave all the remaining teams a chance to go out with some positivity.
Despite Oregon being set to face Colorado in Los Angeles, this game really wasn't going to happen. This game served as a contingency plan for the Pac-12, hence why it was scheduled to be played in Los Angeles. But, of course, the Pac-12 needed a name and face to display for their championship game announcement.
Washington didn’t have an available offensive lineman to put up against Oregon or USC, due to COVID-19. Surprisingly enough, the Pac-12 didn’t let Washington go out there and look like an intramural football team against either opponent.
The Pac-12, which has been in shambles during this shortened season, had a chance to right the ship, but instead is steering it in the wrong direction.
Now, due to the Pac-12’s incompetence, Colorado is waiting in line like a sneaker collector on a shoe-selling app, awaiting their turn without any indication or knowledge if they will even get in.
Colorado was set to play USC in week four, but USC had players test positive for COVID-19 and it derailed Colorado’s chances to fight for Pac-12 South supremacy. Colorado is now left in limbo as they have no opponent for the upcoming week.
With this fall out from Washington, Oregon’s been gifted a golden opportunity. After looking like a team stuck in the mud, they have a chance to be back-to-back Pac-12 champs. Does it feel right? No. Has any of this football season felt right? Absolutely not. But here we are with that matchup that many have been vying to see. Two household brands that may have been waiting to face each other on the Pac-12’s biggest stage, but it only took a global pandemic, shortened season and a team to fall out for it to happen.
With the Pac-12 unable to right its own ship, Mario Cristobal and the Ducks have a chance to right theirs.
Cristobal’s name has been circling around the water cooler for a potential head coaching hire. He’s been mentioned with the potential destination of Auburn following the firing of Gus Malzahn. Cristobal is underpaid, he has the 11th best salary in the Pac-12 among head coaches. He was set to sign a long-term extension, but then a global pandemic hit. And then a shortened season, which the Ducks have looked mediocre in. But now with the opportunity to repeat as Pac-12 champions, Cristobal can show why he is worth the big bucks that Oregon will, presumably, give him.
Will he stay in Oregon? Probably. He has invested too much into Oregon’s program to just up and leave and has brought them great success, he will also have to consider uprooting his family.
It has been quite a journey to get to this Pac-12 championship game, but now we’re only days away. If Oregon is able to beat USC, it will give Cristobal leverage and even more proof that he is worth the money. Despite a mediocre season full of ups and downs, Oregon will get a chance to determine how its journey ends.