As the winter term comes to an end, springtime along with warm weather and outdoor tennis is fastly approaching.
In the Ducks’ first outdoor home game of the season, Oregon came out firing on all cylinders, winning the doubles point for the ninth time this year. Oregon has only dropped one doubles point all year, which came March 5 against Arizona State.
Both teams entered Friday’s Pac-12 matchup with an overall record of 7-2, going 1-1 in conference thus far. On March 5, Colorado beat No. 12 California 4-3 but fell to No. 28 Stanford in their most recent match 0-7.
Rifanty Kahfiani and Uxia Martinez Moral got the Ducks on the board as they quickly trampled the Buffaloes 6-2. Allison Mulville and Julia Eshet forced match three to go unfinished, with a 6-4 win.
Oregon stood their ground and defended their home court, as they won every singles match of the slate to win 7-0. Determined to not allow a single match to go to Colorado, three of Oregon’s wins came in a tiebreaker from Allison Mulville, Martinez Moral and Lillian Mould.
Notably, for Oregon, Janice Tjen stayed undefeated in singles, making her record 9-0 on the year. Tjen dominated on her serves, leaving Colorado’s Sara Nayar unable to answer in either set. Her ability to wear down her opponent was very evident as she won 12 of 14 games, beating Nayar 6-2, 6-0.
Kahfiani was excellent, winning 6-1, 6-4, and remaining undefeated in singles.
In her first singles match of the year, Julia Eshet won 6-3, 6-1.
Coming off a big conference win, Oregon is now 8-2 on the year, and looks to better their record on Sunday, March 14 when the Utah Utes travel to Eugene.