Oregon women’s tennis defeated Eastern Washington 6-1 on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Ducks had a strong start, sweeping doubles with ease. Allison Mulville and Myah Patchey stepped out to a 5-1 lead and didn’t look back, closing out their first game 6-2. Uxia Martinez Moral and Rifanty Kahfiani won their first game 6-3.
Janice Tjen and Lillian Mould came out of the gate slower than their doubles counterparts but were able to grasp a 4-3 lead. The eighth game of the set was a nail-biter as Scout Mathews provided a thunderous serve for Eastern Washington, tying the game at four. Mould and Tjen won the next two points, but their match went unfinished as the Ducks won the other two doubles games.
Tjen’s momentum carried her into singles, where she only lost one game, putting together a 6-1 first set and a 6-0 second set. Ares Texido-Garcia bested Eastern Washington’s Rylee Braeden with back-to-back 6-1 sets, giving Oregon another singles victory.
The Eagles finally found a victory as Yasmin Mansouri took the first set of her singles match against Madisen Olsen. Mansouri put her squad on the board, adding an impressive 6-0 sweep over Olsen in the second set.
The rest of the Ducks singles players finished off a strong showing. Kahfiani beat Zoey Nelson in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2, as Mould took down Kida 6-4 and 6-1 and Martinez Moral put the cherry on top with a 6-4 and 6-2 victory over Louise Waite.
Oregon improved its record to 4-1.
Next up, the Ducks will host Brigham Young on Friday, Feb. 26.