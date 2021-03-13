Oregon women’s soccer returned to Papé field to face undefeated Arizona State in a Pac-12 showdown
The Sun Devils started fast against the Ducks, keeping the ball moving with a fast tempo. Arizona State also started early in foul trouble with three coming from midfielder Jazmine Wilkinson, while Oregon only had one.
Keeping the tempo, Arizona State made a shot attempt by midfielder Talia Watt-Herman at the 12th minute of the game. The ball went high over the net, but was close enough to give the Ducks a scare.
Arizona State did not slow down offensively with yet another shot attempt by midfielder Olivia Nguyen going for the bottom left corner, but Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman came up with the save. Another shot attempt came in at the 34th minute from Arizona State forward Nicole Douglas with another save from Freeman.
Oregon waited until the 35th minute for their first shot.
Oregon head coach Graeme Abel was vocal.
“Move the ball,” he shouted from the sideline.
Entering the final five minutes of the first half the score was still 0-0.
At the 41st minute, Arizona State attempted a corner kick followed by the shot attempt from defender Cori Sullivan.
The first goal of the game came a split second later from Oregon midfielder True Dydasco. The assist came from midfielder Caitlin Shaw.
At halftime, the score was 1-0 Oregon.
The opening attack from Oregon started with another shot attempt by Wormdahl entering the 47th minute of the second half. The ball went wide left.
Arizona State seemed frustrated. Goalkeeper Giulia Cascapera shouted at her teammates to set up better defensive formations.
Again at the 50th minute, Oregon continued a dominant possession with a shot on goal by midfielder Zoe Hasenauer which was saved by ASU’s Cascapera.
Dydasco refused to slow down, splitting the Sun Devil’s defense with another shot attempt on goal.
The Ducks had seven shots on goal in the second half, while Arizona State made only one attempt.
In the 73rd minute, the pitch went quiet. Sidelines fell silent as Oregon’s Freeman slammed into Douglas which led to a penalty kick that tied the game at 1-1.
After the penalty kick, Oregon’s intensity seemed to backfire as they committed three fouls in under 8 minutes.
With three minutes remaining in the second half, Oregon defender Chai Cortez made two corner kicks to set up Oregon for a chance to take the lead. However, both times did not work and ASU gained possession for the final minute and made one last shot on goal that was saved by Freeman as the game headed into overtime. It was the first overtime at Papé field for the Ducks since the 2019 season.
The first ten-minute overtime period was off to a slow start for both teams until the last minute again when Oregon’s Cortez set up the Ducks with two corner kicks to end the game. The game continued, heading into the second overtime period.
Arizona State this time around came on the offensive in the final 10 minutes with three shot attempts on goal from Sullivan and Nguyen.
Eventually, the game ended in a draw at Papé field with a final score of 1-1. The Ducks will return to action against Arizona on Sunday at 12 p.m.