On Wednesday, head coach Chelsea Hoffman announced that Oregon lacrosse will see the field in 2021. The Ducks will begin their 16-game schedule on Feb. 19, travelling to San Diego State to face the Aztecs.
Oregon will begin the season on a six-game road trip that includes a marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Feb. 26. The Ducks will close out the road trip against Denver on March 14.
Oregon will play their first home match on March 20 against California. In total, the Ducks will only play six games in Eugene, all against Pac-12 opponents with the exception of UC Davis. The Ducks will also compete in the Pac-12 championships from May 4-8. If Oregon qualifies, they will have a chance to compete at the NCAA tournament on May 14.
The announcement comes on the heels of other collegiate spring sports such as baseball and softball announcing their plans to return to action. It remains unclear if fans will have a chance to watch the team in person. A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, college athletic departments are beginning to find ways for athletes to return to the field.