No. 16 Oregon volleyball lost 3-2 to Arizona State Thursday night in Tempe, Arizona.
The Ducks entered the matchup on a five-match winning streak, sweeping the last three.
Oregon started off hot, taking the first set 25-15, led by Taylor Borup's 5-0 serving run. The Ducks dominated the first, with a hitting percentage of .409.
Oregon continued by taking a 12-5 lead early on in the second, but the Sun Devils battled back.
Arizona State, who came into the matchup with a record of 5-13, chipped away, rattling off a 5-1 scoring run after a timeout to make it a 17-16 Oregon lead. Later in the set, the Sun Devils scored six of the last seven points to win 25-21, tying the match 1-1.
Gloria Mutiri caught fire in the third, scoring seven of her team-leading 12 kills on the way to a 25-21 set victory for the Ducks.
With Oregon ahead 24-22 at match point in the fourth set, Arizona State scored four consecutive points, winning 26-24 and forcing a final set.
In a back-and-forth fifth, Arizona State came out on top, 15-10.
The Sun Devils' Marta Levinska finished with a game-high 20 kills and 11 digs.
Oregon received double-doubles from Borup and Brooke Nuneviller, to no avail.
The Ducks will play Arizona State again on Saturday afternoon, in what will be their final regular season match.