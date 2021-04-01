2021.02.26.EMG.IME.WvB.UO.vs.ColoradoBuff2021.02.26.EMG.IME.WvB.UO.vs.ColoradoBuffaloes-5.jpg

Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) jumps to spike the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb 26, 2021. (Ian Enger/Emerald)

No. 16 Oregon volleyball lost 3-2 to Arizona State Thursday night in Tempe, Arizona. 

The Ducks entered the matchup on a five-match winning streak, sweeping the last three.

Oregon started off hot, taking the first set 25-15, led by Taylor Borup's 5-0 serving run. The Ducks dominated the first, with a hitting percentage of .409. 

Oregon continued by taking a 12-5 lead early on in the second, but the Sun Devils battled back. 

Arizona State, who came into the matchup with a record of 5-13, chipped away, rattling off a 5-1 scoring run after a timeout to make it a 17-16 Oregon lead. Later in the set, the Sun Devils scored six of the last seven points to win 25-21, tying the match 1-1.

Gloria Mutiri caught fire in the third, scoring seven of her team-leading 12 kills on the way to a 25-21 set victory for the Ducks. 

With Oregon ahead 24-22 at match point in the fourth set, Arizona State scored four consecutive points, winning 26-24 and forcing a final set. 

In a back-and-forth fifth, Arizona State came out on top, 15-10.

The Sun Devils' Marta Levinska finished with a game-high 20 kills and 11 digs. 

Oregon received double-doubles from Borup and Brooke Nuneviller, to no avail. 

The Ducks will play Arizona State again on Saturday afternoon, in what will be their final regular season match.

Tags