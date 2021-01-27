Oregon volleyball announced on Wednesday evening that Daley McClellan has committed to the program. McClellan is ranked ninth in Oregon and No. 769 in the nation. The Canby, Oregon native will join a promising recruiting class that includes Reagan Hope and Colby Neal, who are both ranked in the top 100 for the 2021 class.
“We are so excited to announce that Daley McClellan is part of our 2021 recruiting class,” said head coach Matt Ulmer. “Daley is a fantastic all-around volleyball player that brings a diverse skill set and tremendous passion for the game to Matthew Knight Arena.”
McClellan had a decorated career at Canby high school. She was selected 6A first team all state in 2019 as she led Canby to the state semifinals, where she recorded 52 kills and helped lead Canby to a third place finish. That year she also won the Three Rivers League Player of the Year award as a junior.
“Daley is a six-rotation pin attacker that controls the ball at a high level,” Ulmer said. “It is important to keep great home-grown Oregon talent in our gym and Daley is a Duck all the way.
With an influx of promising recruits, Oregon volleyball has positioned themselves well heading into the future after a disappointing 2020 season.