Last Saturday, Autzen Stadium’s patented “Shout” song rang through the sound speakers in an unusual scene. The players, who have become accustomed to an electric, 90,000-fan atmosphere were instead met with cardboard cutouts and empty seats.
In first-year offensive coordinator Joe Moohead’s mind, that’s no excuse to not bring their own “juice.”
“Attitude reflects leadership,” Moorhead said. “You never rise to the level of your opponent, you fall back to the level of preparation.”
With an entirely new offensive line, a new quarterback and a new offensive system to implement, preparation was crucial for the Ducks. Building strong communication and cohesiveness was going to be a challenge — even without the added oddities of the 2020 season.
There were some rocky moments on the offensive side during Saturday’s win over Stanford, such as Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s fumble that was recovered by Stanford. In others, Oregon looked poised and well-positioned to contend for another Pac-12 title.
Tyler Shough got the nod to start as quarterback and did not disappoint in his first ever collegiate start. The redshirt sophomore showed the first glimpse of Oregon’s revamped offense which featured plenty of pre-snap motion, designed quarterback runs and run-pass option plays.
Shough finished Saturday with an impressive 227 yards and added a touchdown through the air as well as one on the ground, but it was his running game that made his debut shine. He ran for 85 yards and another touchdown in a stylish fashion when evading Stanford defenders.
Shough is only the second player in school history to throw for over 200 yards and rush for at least 80 in their starting debut.
Aside from his dual-threat prowess, Shough flashed the chemistry he has built with starting receivers Jaylon Redd, Johnny Johnson III and Mycah Pittman. All three landed tough grabs from the quarterback, highlighted by Pittman's one-handed catch down the sideline for 44 yards.
Right behind Shough was running back CJ Verdell, who had a monster season-debut with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. After Saturday’s performance, Verdell moved up to ninth in career rushing yards at Oregon with 2,343, passing Jeremiah Johnson and Bobby Moore.
“We know CJ's a great player and feel he's one of the best in the country,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “He ran hard, really got behind his pads as the game went on and started to really feel just back at home.”
Tight end DJ Johnson relied heavily on his work ethic and preparation in his Saturday’s matchup. Johnson, a former defensive end, had only practiced with quarterback Tyler Shough for two days before stepping onto the field on Saturday.
“That’s a 270-lb jumbo athlete, and he’s fast, he has good hands, he’s a good blocker and he’s conscientious and he’s tough,” Cristobal said. “He’s got all the makings of a great one.”
Ryan Walk, a former walk-on who recently earned a scholarship during the preseason, also made his debut along the revamped offensive line.
After a dominating performance against the Cardinal, the offensive guard was awarded Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week. Walk was theNo. 1 rated guard in the country, according to Pro Football Focus, and helped the Ducks rush for a conference-best 269 yards last Saturday.
“Ryan Walk stood out... he played an exceptional game from a technique and fundamental and assignment standpoint,” Cristobal said.
The Ducks’ new-look offense gained rhythm as the game went on, posting nearly 500 yards of offense on Saturday.
In weeks to come, running back Travis Dye will likely continue to shine as a backup. At receiver, Devon Williams and Kris Hutson will likely receive increased looks as well.
The Ducks proved that one of the hardest-hit rosters in the Pac-12 can also be one of the strongest coming out of the conference this season.
