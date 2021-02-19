Oregon women's soccer tied 1-1 in their matchup with Sacramento State on Friday afternoon at Hornet Field in Sacramento, California.
Oregon started on the attack with a corner kick early on in the second minute that led to a shot attempt by Ally Cook, but it missed. Cook would have another attempt on goal just a few minutes later, but the shot was saved by Hornets goalkeeper Aaliyah Fesili.
Sacramento State kicked off the scoring in the 16th minute. Stemming from a corner kick, Skylar Littlefield put in a header off an assist from Aubrey Goodwill.
However, the Ducks weren't down for long.
Junior Zoe Hasenauer executed a free kick in the 28th minute to tie the score. The shot found the bottom right corner, making it past a wall of four defenders and Fesili.
Excessive fouling caused frustration on both sides during a chippy half, forcing the officials to have conversations with players for each team.
At halftime, the score was tied at 1-1 with the Ducks owning a five-to-three shot advantage.
Oregon dominated the possession in the second half to no avail. Fesili was on point for Sacramento State and finished the day with seven saves in eight attempts.
The fouling continued as Oregon was in control of the ball and applying pressure, but they couldn't find the net. The whistles even gave the Ducks multiple other free kick attempts, but they were unable to execute.
The game remained tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, and went into extra time.
It was much of the same in extra time, the Ducks applying pressure and trying to find a way past the Sacramento State defense.
With three minutes left in the second period of extra time, Oregon took a shot that was deflected to Chardonnay Curran, who rebounded and put it in the back of the goal. However, after what looked like the go-ahead score late in the game, the officials waved it off and declared the Ducks offside.
At the final bell, the tied score remained. In the game, Oregon attempted 18 shots to Sacramento State’s five, and there were a combined 41 fouls.
The Ducks are in action again next Friday when they host Stanford.