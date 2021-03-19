Oregon women’s soccer went up to Corvallis to face rival Oregon State. The Ducks entered the week at No. 23 in the NCAA RPI rankings after defeating Arizona at home last Sunday.
Oregon State went on the offensive attack immediately with five shots, two coming from redshirt junior forward Mckenzie Weinhart.
In efforts to counter the Oregon State offense, Oregon committed three fouls coming from players True Dydasco, Ally Cook, Chai Cortez.
At the 29th minute, a corner shot by Cortez breathed temporary life into Oregon’s offense, but it would be their only scoring opportunity of the half.
Beavers’ midfielder Abby Schwartz and forward Amber Jackson added two more fouls of the evening. Oregon’s Dydasco drew a yellow card later on at the 36th minute as well.
Oregon State didn’t stutter, adding three more shots on goal from three different players. Oregon’s defense was able to help out Freeman as the Ducks stopped eight total shots on goals in the entire first half.
Sophomore forward Ally Cook ended the scoring drought in the 53rd minute with a strike from the distance making the game 1-0.
Right after, Oregon continued their attack with three more shots coming from forward Eden Hardy and Cook. Hardy scored the second goal of the game with the assist from midfielder Chardonnay Curran.
After a rainy day in Corvallis, the Ducks were able to finish with a win and stay above .500.
The Ducks will return to the pitch to face Cal on the road next Friday.