On Thursday, the Pac-12 officially pulled the plug on Oregon’s final game against Washington due to COVID-19. The Huskies won’t have enough scholarship athletes available after they suspended all team activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. The game will be ruled a no-contest.
"After consultation with Washington, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Washington at Oregon scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 has been cancelled,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Washington not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.”
This is the first time since 2001 that the rivalry game was canceled, and the fifth time in over 100 years. Oregon, who is 3-2, was seeking a nonconference opponent to play in place of Washington. Oregon reached out to Ohio State, Charlotte and Arkansas State to play instead, but all declined.
This Husky-Duck rivalry game would’ve given Oregon a chance to defend the Pac-12 crown, if they were to win. It also would have given the Ducks a chance for a bid to a bowl game
As it currently stands, the Pac-12 is still debating on how to handle next week’s championship game. Since this week’s game between the Ducks and Huskies was canceled, Washington secured the Pac-12 North crown because they simply have a better record than Oregon at 3-1. There are currently two undefeated teams in the Pac-12, USC and Colorado, but positive COVID-19 cases forced cancellations earlier in the season for both teams.
USC will host Washington for a shot at the Pac-12 title on Friday, December 18.