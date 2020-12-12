2020.11.7.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.STAN-1.jpg

Autzen Stadium is empty during the first game of the season. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young /@cinematicsonly

On Thursday, the Pac-12 officially pulled the plug on Oregon’s final game against Washington due to COVID-19. The Huskies won’t have enough scholarship athletes available after they suspended all team activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. The game will be ruled a no-contest.

"After consultation with Washington, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Washington at Oregon scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 has been cancelled,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Washington not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.”

This is the first time since 2001 that the rivalry game was canceled, and the fifth time in over 100 years. Oregon, who is 3-2, was seeking a nonconference opponent to play in place of Washington. Oregon reached out to Ohio State, Charlotte and Arkansas State to play instead, but all declined. 

This Husky-Duck rivalry game would’ve given Oregon a chance to defend the Pac-12 crown, if they were to win. It also would have given the Ducks a chance for a bid to a bowl game

As it currently stands, the Pac-12 is still debating on how to handle next week’s championship game. Since this week’s game between the Ducks and Huskies was canceled, Washington secured the Pac-12 North crown because they simply have a better record than Oregon at 3-1. There are currently two undefeated teams in the Pac-12, USC and Colorado, but positive COVID-19 cases forced cancellations earlier in the season for both teams. 

USC will host Washington for a shot at the Pac-12 title on Friday, December 18.  

