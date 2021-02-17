Oregon junior right-handed-pitcher Brett Walker was named to the All-America third team on Wednesday by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Walker enters the 2021 season on a high note after making the All-American team. In a 2020 season cut short due to COVID-19, Walker was dominant, holding all hitters he faced to a .176 batting average and posting a 0.84 ERA. Walker terrorized opposing hitters by only allowing two runs on 13 hits while leading his team in wins with three. Of the 22 innings that Walker pitched in 2020, he only allowed a run in one of those innings. He also had the second best strikeout to walk ratio in the Pac-12 conference with 10 strikeouts to one walk.
Last year really looked as if Walker was going to have a breakout and career year, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening.
This year is a different story. With people working very hard to get this highly anticipated season played, it looks like Walker could continue his success on the bump, and be just what the Ducks need for a positive season.
The Ducks’ opening series against Omaha this weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. With that said, next weekend’s series against Seattle is still scheduled to be played in Eugene at PK Park.