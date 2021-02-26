Arizona State defeated Oregon men's tennis 5-2 Friday in Tempe, AZ.
The Ducks came into the match undefeated at 8-0 after a hot start to the season. On the other side, Arizona State came into today 6-1 with their only loss being against No. 4 Texas.
The Sun Devils ended the Ducks' streak in what was both team's opening match of the Pac-12 Conference season.
Arizona State won two-of-three doubles sets which set them up with an early 1-0 lead. Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele were the only pair to win their doubles competition for Oregon.
Charlton, who is ranked No. 30 in the country, also won his singles match, beating Tim Ruehl 7-6, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles slot.
At No. 5, the Swedish sophomore Jesper Klöv-Nilsson defeated George Stoupe 6-2, 7-5 to round out Oregon’s scoring.
The Ducks have another top-25 match on Sunday against Arizona in Tucson.