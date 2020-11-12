Oregon senior Chris Duarte and junior Will Richardson have been named to the preseason Pac-12 all-conference first team for men's basketball.
As a junior, Duarte was an honorable mention for both all-Pac-12 and all-conference defensive team awards. He averaged 12.9 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and ranked fourth in the Pac-12 at 1.7 steals per contest.
Richardson led the conference in three-point shooting last season at 46.9 percent, the fifth best mark in program history. He was third on the team in scoring with 11 points per game to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
In the preseason Pac-12 media poll, the Ducks were picked to finish third with 241 points behind UCLA (251) and Arizona State (246). Oregon won the Pac-12 regular season in 2019-20 with an overall record of 24-7.
"Bubbleville" Announced
No. 20 Oregon will travel to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut to participate in an event known as "Bubbleville.”
Bubbleville will host 40 men's and women's teams from around the country as they play a combined 45 games from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5. No fans will be in attendance.
Oregon will play Missouri on either Dec. 2 or Dec. 3, and face another opponent on the second day that has yet to be determined.
Missouri, coming off a 15-16 season, is 5-0 historically against the Ducks. The last meeting between the Ducks and Tigers ended with a 83-80 Missouri win in 2010.
Oregon opens its season Nov. 25, hosting Eastern Washington at Matthew Knight Arena.