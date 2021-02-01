The Men of Oregon have been ranked as the No. 1 team in the country by the USTFCCCA Rating Index that was released on Monday.
So far this season, the Ducks have competed in the Razorback Invitational that took place from Jan. 29-30 in Fayetteville, Arizona.
Cole Hocker, Luis Peralta, Charlie Hunter and Cooper Teare led them to break their own collegiate record in the distance-medley relay with a time of 9:19.42. Micah Williams set a school record in the 60 meters (6.56), while Emmanuel Ihemeje set a school record in the triple jump (16.41m/53-10.25).
The Women of Oregon ranked highly as well, coming in at No. 13 after opening their season in Arkansas this weekend.
Kemba Nelson posted a time of 7.19 in the 60 meters, which is the second-fastest in the country this season. Mathilde Rey came in fourth in the country with a score of 4,182 points in the pentathlon.
Next up for the Men of Oregon is the Tyson Invitational from Feb. 12-13, also in Fayetteville.
The full press release can be viewed here.