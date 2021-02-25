With the score knotted at 3-3, Oregon’s hopes of winning fell onto the shoulders of Joshua Charlton.
Finding himself in the same situation that Luke Vandecasteele faced on Sunday, Charlton had a great opportunity to win the match for Oregon. It all came down to the last set.
Charlton came out of the gates swinging, winning the first and third sets. Dominic West, Charlton’s opponent, eventually tied the game 2-2. From there Charlton was lights out, winning the next four straight games and ultimately the match, granting Oregon the win. With Thursday's win, the Ducks improve to 8-0 on the year.
Although losing doubles Sunday against the University of Washington, Oregon head coach Nils Schyllander kept the same partners together. Oregon bounced back on Thursday, getting two wins and a point. In the first doubles match to finish, Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele got things underway for the Ducks with a solid start. The pair won their first five games, taking the set 6-3.
The other Oregon doubles victory looked identical to the first. Emmanuel Coste and Jesper Klov-Nilsson took their first five games, and eventually the set, 6-3.
Klov-Nilsson continued his domination in singles play winning 6-1, 6-3. With this win, Klov-Nilsson is now 7-0 in singles on the year. In each of his wins this season, he has never allowed his opponent to win more than three games in a set.
In Ryoma Matsushita’s first singles match since Feb. 20, New Mexico’s Jake Trondson got the better of him, winning 6-1, 6-4. The Vandecasteele brothers, Luke (6-2, 6-2) and Quinn (7-6, 7-5) both lost in their matches.
Down 3-1 to open his first set, the Ducks' reliable senior, Coste clawed his way back into the game and eventually won 6-4. Lobos sophomore Raul Dobai got the better of Coste in the second set, winning 6-2. With three Oregon losses on the scoreboard, the third set was vital for Coste. In the rubber match, Coste won six straight games to win the match and tie the score 3-3.
The Ducks continue their busy week tomorrow, Feb. 26 against Arizona State, and Sunday, Feb. 28 against the University of Arizona.