The Ducks men’s tennis team handled the University of Portland with ease on Wednesday night, winning 6-1. In a match that was postponed and supposed to be played on Sunday, Feb. 14
In doubles, Oregon swept Portland. Emmanuel Coste and Jesper Klov-Nilsson led the Ducks to a 6-2 win against Portland’s Nicklas Oberg and Leo Hibi.
In the second match, brothers Luke Vandecasteele and Quinn Vandecasteele took care of business as well, winning 6-3.
The third doubles match came down to the wire. Oregon’s Joshua Charlton and teammate Brandon Lam fought back and forth until the tiebreaker, eventually winning 7-3. finishing with a 6-5 victory and giving the Ducks the doubles point.
Oregon’s momentum carried into singles play. Sophomore, Klov-Nilsson added a second point for the Ducks. winning two sets, both 6-1.
Following Klov-Nilsson's dominant performance, freshman Ryoma Matsushita, a native of Saitama, Japan won his match in only two sets. After his 6-2 victory in the first set, Matsushita easily scraped by in the second, winning 6-3.
Quinn Vandecasteele and Coste both won their matches in two sets as well. Vandecasteele and Coste’s victories proved to be the fourth and fifth points for the Ducks putting them up 5-0.
Oregon’s only loss came from Quinn Vandecasteele’s brother, Luke. Vandecasteele put up a fight, winning the first set 6-4. The next set went to his opponent, Oberg 6-3. Vandecasteele lost in the rubber match in a suspenseful tiebreaker 10-7 as Oberg secured Portland’s lone point.
The final match featured Portland’s Sema Pankin versus Charlton, who is ranked No. 30 in the nation. Pankin put up a great effort after losing the first set 6-2, battling back in the second set by beating Charlton 6-4. All eyes were on Charlton, as he won the final tiebreaker 7-5.
Next up, the Ducks will play back-to-back this weekend against Eastern Washington on Saturday and the University of Washington on Sunday.