The Oregon Ducks pulled through at home with a crucial win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, taking it by a score of 60-56.
The Ducks extended their winning streak to four in this important matchup. This victory might have been their best win of the season, as it could ultimately determine Oregon’s seeding for the Pac-12 tournament in March.
With Colorado coming off a loss against the Cal Bears, Oregon capitalized and continued the Buffaloes’ losing streak with worthy performances from senior duo Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi. This was the first time the Buffaloes had back-to-back losses this season.
Duarte finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Omoruyi put up 13 points and five steals. Junior Will Richardson made big plays for the Ducks down the stretch, scoring five points within the last minute of the game with a solid jumper and two crucial free throws.
Although Oregon was able to pull off the win in the end, the game was back and forth with mistakes on both ends of the floor. Neither team had a double digit lead over the other with the highest lead of the night being eight points from Colorado.
“We did just enough to grind one out ‘cause that was a slugfest,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “Both teams defensively played very hard, I know we did defensively.”
The Ducks and Buffaloes combined for 14 turnovers in the first half. The Buffaloes actually had the lead at the end of the first half by a score of 30-25; in fact, the Ducks never led the entire first half.
Despite not leading, the defense from Oregon made Colorado look like a much different team compared to the last matchup between the two teams. The Buffaloes were held to 37.5% (12 for 32) from the field and 22% (6 for 27) from beyond the arc.
Oregon struggled offensively as well, shooting only 24% (4 for 17) and having a total of 14 turnovers and 12 personal fouls the entire game. Five of the fouls came from Omoruyi, who was fouled out with under three minutes left in the game.
Oregon was also out-rebounded significantly against Colorado, as they finished with 43 rebounds compared to the Ducks’ 29 boards. Altman showed his frustration throughout the game as the head coach was fired up at times when talking to his players.
“L.J. struggled at times blocking out, I was a little upset with him,” Altman said. “He did get two big ones late that we desperately had to have.”
With this game being a must-win for both teams, it was expected for the battle to go down to the wire. The Ducks hope to continue their win streak when they host Utah this Saturday and face No. 17 USC on the road next Monday.