Oregon has rescheduled their postponed game against USC for Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. PT after
pausing all team-related activities last month due to COVID-19 protocols. The game will be played in Los Angeles.
Oregon cancelled its trip to Los Angeles on Jan. 26, postponing matchups against UCLA and USC. The game against UCLA has not yet been rescheduled.
USC is currently ranked No. 17 and sits atop the Pac-12 standings. Oregon meanwhile, is third in the conference.
The Ducks’ next game is on Thursday night in Eugene against Colorado at 8 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN2.
