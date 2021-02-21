Oregon women’s lacrosse fell to 0-2 after losing 20-9 to the UC Davis Aggies on Sunday afternoon in Davis, CA.
The Aggies opened up the scoring with a Sorana Larson free position goal a minute and a half into the game off a foul by Olivia Mannion.
Oregon responded quickly with Hanna Hilcoff taking control of the draw and scoring a minute later to knot the score at one.
The Aggies added two more goals in the next three minutes from Larson after taking advantage of an Oregon turnover and penalty from Lily Shalz.
Again, Oregon controlled the draw after the goal and marched down the field in 20 seconds for a Lillian Stump score. The score was 3-2 Aggies just over six minutes into the game.
The score was 4-2 Aggies when Oregon had a crisp minute-long offensive possession that ended with a blistering shot from Hilcoff that was saved by Aggies’ goaltender Taylor Mathieson.
The Aggies fed off the incredible save, continuing their offensive firepower. Goals from Kate Graham and Maddie Myers off of a Nakeeya McCardell foul made the score 6-3 with 15:40 left in the first half.
With 13 minutes left in the half, Larson hit the post on a shot and Oregon took possession. They marched the ball down the field in seconds and capitalized with a Lindsay Clarke goal to bring the score to 7-4.
Before the half, the Aggie offense exploded for four unanswered goals from Natalie Wilson, Larson, Kaley Stunz, and Myers. The score heading into halftime was 11-4 Aggies with five of their goals coming off of free position scores.
The Ducks opened up the scoring in the second half with a Shonly Wallace goal two minutes in.
The Aggies responded quickly with three goals in the next three minutes to make the score 14-5. Alex Agnew scored the first two, giving her a hat trick on the day, while Larson scored the third. Larson led the game in scoring with six goals.
Oregon followed it up with two goals of their own in the next 45 seconds from Haley Cummins and Hilcoff to cut the lead to seven, and force the Aggies to call a timeout.
Despite finally showing a glimpse of offensive hope, the Ducks would fail to score in the next 17 minutes. During that time, the Aggies kept piling it on with goals from Myers, Larson, Agnew, Kendall Seifert, and Anna Hofgard. 19-7 Aggies.
With five minutes left, Oregon added two more goals from Nakeeya McCardell and Madysen Sweeney, but it was too late.
The Aggies took the game 20-9, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Ducks will have another opportunity to get in the win column on Feb. 26 when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Indiana.