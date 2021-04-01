It may be a month later than normal, but as the sun rolls into Eugene, Oregon spring football has finally returned.
For the first time in over a year, Oregon held its first spring practice on Thursday. Head coach Mario Cristobal reflected on the day in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
“Really fired up because we had our first offseason work in a long long time,” Cristobal said. “I’m pleased with the effort out there. Obviously, there’s some rust to knock off but the enthusiasm, the energy, the attitude is exactly what you want.”
Cristobal announced offensive linemen Chris Randazzo and Jonah Tauanu’u alongside linebacker Sampson Niu have medically retired, and are stepping away from the program.
On a more positive note, quarterbacks were the center of attention.
“We’re excited about that group,” Cristobal said. “There’s a lot of talent in that room. Way before we enter spring, in fact right after the season we always meet with our position groups and let them know what spring is going to look like. What the sets, the racks, the reps are all going to look like so that there is no confusion, there is no miscommunication.”
With Anthony Brown the likely frontrunner, Cristobal zeroed in on redshirt freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield.
“Ty, he looks the part,” Cristobal said. We knew he was a great talent coming in and in the little that we’ve seen he hasn’t disappointed. As well as his competitive nature he and all those guys attack the opportunities that they have. Whether it be a workout, whether it be a film session they attack it. They’ve got the right DNA. We expect great things from Ty, no doubt.”
A couple of years ago, Butterfield was one of the most decorated recruits in the country, but with all the attention on Thompson, Butterfield is flying under the radar.
“He’s talented,” Cristobal said. “It’s impressive to watch him throw the football with such ease. He’s a guy who can throw it from the hash to outside the opposite numbers, which not many guys can do. He’s very smart, he’s very accurate. Hard worker. Another guy that’s tough.”
Cristobal openly endorsed the new spring schedule. This year, the Ducks are working Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with lifting, film sessions and walk-throughs in between.
“The list is long,” Cristobal said referring to players he thinks can make a large impact this season. “ At every single position, you have guys. I would be shortchanging the entire team if I started on one and didn’t go through the entire roster.”
As COVID cases begin to fall and more people receive the vaccine, Cristobal can’t wait to begin more team-building activities such as hikes and spending time at other Oregon sporting events.
Cristobal says he’s enthusiastic about the season ahead and is ready to put in the work during the off-season.