The Eastern Washington Eagles were held scoreless against the now 6-0 Oregon Ducks, who looked unstoppable in Eugene. Doubles on Saturday ended in a clean sweep for the Ducks.
Partners Brandon Lam and No. 30 Joshua Charlton matched up against Eastern Washington’s Manuel Balce and Martin Bats in the day’s first match. The Eagles drew first blood as they won the first game, but Lam and Charlton took over, winning the next three-straight, and eventually the match, 6-3.
In the second court brothers and partners, Luke and Quinn Vandecasteele worked well together winning their first game. The next few games went back and forth until Washington’s Wout Doumen and Erik Sarlvik tied it 3-3. After an ace by Quinn Vandecasteele put the Ducks up 4-3, the next three games went to deuce. The Ducks took the first, then dropped the second. Finally, the Vandecasteele brothers took home the win, 6-4, after a solid, well-fought point at deuce.
On the third court, the Ducks won, 6-4, thanks to Emmanuel Coste and Jesper Klov-Nilsson. It was another tight match where both teams were in the game until it was knotted up at four. Klov-Nilsson and Coste lost a crucial point which allowed the Eagles to bring it to deuce. At deuce, Oregon was able to get the ball past Eastern Washington’s Bruno Ortega and Jeremy Mueller to give their team an early 1-0 advantage.
No. 30 Charlton started things off for the Ducks in singles. After losing the first two games, Charlton bounced back winning two games straight. He eventually won 6-3, 6-1.
“To start off the match I was a little slow and my opponent did a good job of mixing up the pace to make it a little more difficult for me,” Charlton said. “But once I was able to find my rhythm, I felt really good on the court and found my groove to play some good tennis.”
In the rest of the singles matches, the Ducks handled their business, dominating in each.
Lam and Vandecasteele victories ended 6-1 and 6-2, respectively.
Sophomore Klov-Nilsson had complete control over his opponent Ortega. Klov-Nilsson posted only one loss in two sets.
As for the rest of the singles matches, freshman Ryoma Matsushita and sophomore Vandecasteele won both of their sets to complete the shutout and help the Ducks move to 6-0 on the year.
“Feeling really good about the win today,” Charlton said. “It’s another win on the board for us, and we were confident in our abilities to get the job done. As we have a bit of a streak going at 6-0, we just want to keep that going for as long as possible, and tomorrow is a good opportunity to do that.”
Oregon will take on the University of Washington on Sunday, Feb. 21 at noon in Eugene.